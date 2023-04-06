RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital last month.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on March 12, officers were called to the 1800 block of East Main Street for a reported shooting.

(Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Upon their arrival, officers spoke with witnesses at the scene who said the shots had been fired in a nearby parking lot.

During the investigation, a woman — transported by a private vehicle — arrived at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives determined that the woman was a victim of the Main Street shooting, police said.

Police are now requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female suspect — believed to be responsible for the shooting — in the photo provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. DiSalvo at 804-646-3930 or Detective Sergeant K. Reed at 804-646-5034.