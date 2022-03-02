RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred March 1.

Officers were called to the 3400 Block of Walmsley Boulevard around 5 p.m. Tuesday after being told a vehicle had driven off the road, crashed, and was on fire burning.

Investigators have revealed that the driver of the maroon 1998 Toyota Avalon was headed eastbound on Walmsley when his car veered off the road, collided with a fire hydrant, and then caught fire and burned beside a line of trees.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have provided a stock photo of the make and model of the car, and are now asking the public for any information helping to identify the driver.

Anyone with information on the driver or this incident is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at 804-646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.