RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released photos of a burglary suspect in the hopes someone will be able to help identify him.
Police said the man is suspected of stealing from a Richmond residence on Riverside Drive around 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at which time he was captured on home surveillance footage leaving the home. The footage showed the suspect leaving with items including a gun.
Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue knit hat, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes. Detectives believe he may be in the 2100 block of Semmes Avenue and police said he frequents nearby gas stations.
Anyone with information about this suspect or this burglary is asked to contact Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at 804-646-1007.
