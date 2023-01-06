RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released photos of a burglary suspect in the hopes someone will be able to help identify him.

Police said the man is suspected of stealing from a Richmond residence on Riverside Drive around 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at which time he was captured on home surveillance footage leaving the home. The footage showed the suspect leaving with items including a gun.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue knit hat, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes. Detectives believe he may be in the 2100 block of Semmes Avenue and police said he frequents nearby gas stations.

Richmond burglary suspect (Photo: Richmond Police Department) Richmond burglary suspect (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information about this suspect or this burglary is asked to contact Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at 804-646-1007.