RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Property on Dock Street has been acquired by the City of Richmond, which will create a riverfront space for the public.

3011 and 3021 Dock Street in Richmond have been acquired, according to a spokesperson for the City of Richmond Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities (PRCF), in partnership with The Conservation Fund and Capital Region Land Conservancy.

The land has been acquired through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) — through which the National Parks Service provides matching grants to state, local and tribal governments to create and expand parks and recreation facilities.

According to the PRCF, the acquisition of this land will create one continuous publicly accessible space along the riverfront and allow for the completion of the Virginia Capital Trail.

The land will also expand parkland owned by the City in Richmond’s East End and enable the creation of new river access and environmental education programs, according to the PRCF.

On Monday, July 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., Mayor Levar Stoney, Senator Tim Kaine and other organization representatives will hold an event announcing the conservation of the property at 3021 Dock Street.

According to the PRCF, speakers listed above in addition to representatives from Senator Mark Warner and Representative McClellan’s offices will be providing comments and available for questions immediately after the event.