RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A mother dog who was found “near death” alongside her puppy in Richmond has died after a long week of treatment at a local animal hospital.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, a dog that became known as “Magnolia” was found with a low body temperature and a weak pulse on Carrington Street in Richmond, along with her puppy. She was taken to Virginia Veterinary Centers (VCC), where she was able to be stabilized. The cause of her condition was initially found to be starvation.

Magnolia snuggles up to a veterinary assistant at Virginia Veterinary Centers. Credit: Richmond Animal Care and Control

The outlook remained hopeful, with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) posting to Facebook on Sunday, Feb. 5 that Magnolia was improving but would stay at VCC for a few more days. But on Tuesday, Feb. 7, a less optimistic message arrived.

“We are very sad to share that things with Magnolia have taken a turn in the wrong direction,” RACC posted.

RACC reported that Magnolia’s health had started to decline and that her blood sugar and white blood cell count became low. VCC stated her on anti-microbial therapy and introduced medication to ward against potential infections.

The next day, Magnolia’s condition worsened and her blood pressure became low, although veterinary staff could not find the exact cause of her illness. VCC prepared to give her a second blood transfusion, but RACC braced for the worst.

Magnolia undergoes treatment at Virginia Veterinary Centers. Credit: Richmond Animal Care and Control.

“This is the final intervention we will undergo, and if her body doesn’t respond within a day or two, we will let her go,” RACC wrote. “We are so sorry; we haven’t given up and we’ve literally tried everything we can to save her.”

On Friday, Feb. 10, RACC posted a final update that they had made the “heartbreaking” decision to euthanize Magnolia.

According to RACC, Magnolia’s quality of life went downhill after she developed aspirate pneumonia, an inflammation and infection of the lungs and airways. Test results revealed that she was also positive for toxoplasmosis, a parasitic infection that RACC said could have caused Magnolia’s muscle loss and stomach issues. Because of these infections, her body could not handle any further treatment.

Magnolia enjoys a sunny day at Virginia Veterinary Centers. Credit: Richmond Animal Care and Control

RACC thanked the veterinary staff at VCC for their hard work as they took care of Magnolia, and for all the support they received from everyone that followed her journey.

“Thanks to each of you for loving Magnolia from afar,” RACC wrote. “We are so blessed to be the recipients of your kind words, encouraging messages and continued support.”

There is still some light at the end of the tunnel for Magnolia’s story. RACC reported that her puppy, “Margot,” is doing well and will soon be available for adoption.