RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Eighteen public and private shelters will participate in a three-day community-wide dog adoption event in August as a part of a “Community Snoutreach Event.”
The Richmond SPCA said the event will take place from Friday, Aug. 11, to Sunday, Aug. 13. Many local shelters will have waived or reduced adoption fees for dogs due to a grant from the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond — an organization that advocates for philanthropy and service in the Greater Richmond area.
The following organizations and shelters will participate in the event in hopes to send dogs to loving homes:
- Amelia County Animal Shelter
- Brunswick County Animal Shelter
- Buckingham Animal Control
- Charles City County Animal Control
- Colonial Heights Animal Services
- Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society
- Goochland County Animal Care & Protection
- Hanover County Animal Control
- Henrico Police Animal Shelter
- Heritage Humane Society
- Hopewell Animal Services
- New Kent County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control Unit
- Petersburg Animal Care & Control
- Powhatan Sherriff’s Office
- Prince George County Animal Services
- Richmond Animal League
- Richmond SPCA
- Southside SPCA
A map of the above, participating locations is available on Richmond SPCA’s website.