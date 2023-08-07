RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Eighteen public and private shelters will participate in a three-day community-wide dog adoption event in August as a part of a “Community Snoutreach Event.”

The Richmond SPCA said the event will take place from Friday, Aug. 11, to Sunday, Aug. 13. Many local shelters will have waived or reduced adoption fees for dogs due to a grant from the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond — an organization that advocates for philanthropy and service in the Greater Richmond area.

The following organizations and shelters will participate in the event in hopes to send dogs to loving homes:

Amelia County Animal Shelter

Brunswick County Animal Shelter

Buckingham Animal Control

Charles City County Animal Control

Colonial Heights Animal Services

Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society

Goochland County Animal Care & Protection

Hanover County Animal Control

Henrico Police Animal Shelter

Heritage Humane Society

Hopewell Animal Services

New Kent County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control Unit

Petersburg Animal Care & Control

Powhatan Sherriff’s Office

Prince George County Animal Services

Richmond Animal League

Richmond SPCA

Southside SPCA

A map of the above, participating locations is available on Richmond SPCA’s website.