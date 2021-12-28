Dog hit by train gets ‘Christmas miracle’ after all

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The pit-bull found after being hit by a train last week is getting close to being reunited with his owners.

Charlie Stuart Xavier AKA, ‘Charlie’ was rushed to Virginia Veterinary Centers in an attempt to save his life two days before Christmas. Charlie had been found hit by a train, and according to RACC, all four of his legs were left in mangles.

RACC said they were hoping for a “Christmas miracle” for Charlie, and it’s looking like they got one.

Richmond Animal Care and Control found the pup’s parents, and are planning on reuniting the dog and his owners, after his surgery this week.

