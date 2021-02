RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A dog was rescued by Richmond firefighters this morning after a fire started in a utility closet inside a vacant home.

Richmond Fire Department’s Engine 11 arrived on the scene located at 1207 N 22nd St. and saw smoke coming from the 2nd floor of a vacant house.

Crews were able to locate the fire and put it out.

The dog was safely removed. No other injuries were reported.