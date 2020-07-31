Dominion Energy announces new CEO

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy has rearranged its top leadership. Effective October 1, 2020, Thomas F. Farrell II will become executive chair and the energy company’s executive vice president Robert M. Blue will be promoted to president and chief executive officer.

The energy utility company said Farrell will still serve as the chair of the Board of Directors. Farrell, who joined Dominion in 1995 said that one of his goals as CEO was to build strong leadership and create a long-term succession plan.

“Today’s announcement is the next step in that process,” Farrell said in a release Friday.

Blue has been working at Dominion Energy since 2005. He has held a number of roles within the company including, vice president-State and Federal Affairs; senior vice president-Public Policy and Corporate Communications; senior vice president-Regulation, Law, Energy Solutions, & Policy; president-Dominion Virginia Power; and his current role as executive vice president and co-chief operating officer.

Before working for Dominion, Blue worked as a counselor to the Governor and director of policy for Virginia Governor Mark Warner, as an attorney and partner at then-Hogan & Hartson, and as a law clerk for the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Blue graduated from the University of Virginia, Yale Law School and the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

According to Dominion, Diane Leopold, executive vice president and co-chief operating officer, will be promoted to Dominion Energy’s sole chief operating officer, responsible for all the company’s operating segments, reporting to Blue. Edward H. “Ed” Baine will be promoted to president-Dominion Energy Virginia. He will report to Leopold.