Dominion Energy Christmas Parade shifts to broadcast-only for 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy announced on their website that their annual Christmas Parade will be broadcast-only in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcasted Christmas special will incorporate entertainment groups, “heart-warming stories,” and highlights from old parades featuring the classic giant balloons and colorful floats. To top it all off, Santa Claus will make an appearance.

The broadcast will air on channel six on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

