RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will close numerous streets throughout Richmond on Saturday.
The parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Science Museum of Virginia and proceed east on Broad Street toward Seventh St.
Major streets — including Broad Street and Leigh Street — will be affected, according to organizers. ‘No Parking’ zones along the route will go into effect beginning at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 until 3 p.m.
On Dec. 2, beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m., the following roads will be closed:
- West Broad Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Eighth St. — on both sides
- DMV Drive between West Broad Street and West Leigh Street
- West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- North Seventh St. between East Broad Street and Jackson Street
- East Leigh Street between North Fourth St. and Ninth St.
- East Marshall between North Third St. and Seventh St.
‘No Parking’ locations include the following:
- 900 block of Terminal Place/Entire block — on both sides
- Both sides of Broad Street between Terminal Place and North Eighth St.
- DMV Drive between Hermitage Road and Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- North Harrison Street between West Broad Street and West Marshall Street
- Lodge Street between Broad Street and Marshall Street
- North Sixth St. between East Broad Street and Marshall Street
- North Seventh St. between East Broad Street and Jackson Street
- East Marshall Street between North Third St. and North Seventh St.
- East Clay Street between North Seventh St. and Eighth St.
- East Leigh Street between North Fourth St. and North Ninth St.