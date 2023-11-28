RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will close numerous streets throughout Richmond on Saturday.

The parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Science Museum of Virginia and proceed east on Broad Street toward Seventh St.

Major streets — including Broad Street and Leigh Street — will be affected, according to organizers. ‘No Parking’ zones along the route will go into effect beginning at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 until 3 p.m.

On Dec. 2, beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m., the following roads will be closed:

West Broad Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Eighth St. — on both sides

DMV Drive between West Broad Street and West Leigh Street

West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

North Seventh St. between East Broad Street and Jackson Street

East Leigh Street between North Fourth St. and Ninth St.

East Marshall between North Third St. and Seventh St.

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade map 2023 (Map: Richmond Police)

‘No Parking’ locations include the following: