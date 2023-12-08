RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy donated $15,000 to a local ministry which provides healthcare to people in need in Western Henrico County and Richmond’s Southside.

Dominion gave the donation to CrossOver Healthcare Ministry, which runs two charitable clinics for low-income, uninsured and medically underserved patients, at an event on Friday, Dec. 8. Speakers at the event included Julie Bilodeau, CEO of CrossOver, and Dr. Cedric Green, Senior Vice President of Power Generation for Dominion Energy.

CrossOver provides several services, including primary care, chronic disease management, medication management, dental care, eye care, pediatrics, OB/GYN, health education and mental health counseling.

CrossOver’s Henrico clinic is located at 8600 Quioccasin Road and its Southside clinic is located at 108 Cowardin Avenue. More information about the ministry can be found on its website.