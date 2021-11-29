Dominion Energy encourages customers to get on payment plans, power cut-offs resume Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) – When the pandemic started, the state ordered utility companies, like Dominion Energy, to hold off cutting services.

Nearly two years later, those extensions have expired, and thousands of customers are at risk of having their service cut off on Monday, November 29.

Dominion Energy Spokesperson Rayhan Duadani says this affects those who have fallen more than 60 days behind.

“We know its getting into the winter and holiday season we’re trying to be sensitive to that, but there are going to be some folks for one reason or another, struggling financially they have decided they can’t pay their bill,” Duadani told WAVY News.

He says they reached out to customers months ago who are more than 60 days behind on their bills, letting them know via email and phone calls, now is time to take action.

There are some options to get you out of the dark like applying for their Energy Share Program. You can also set up a payment plan.

Anyone is eligible for a payment plan.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we actually redid how we provide payment plans so used to be you would have to pay about half of your outstanding balance and you had 12 months to catch up,” he explained. “What we’ve said now is, no money down and up to 24 months to catch up.”

Those who get state assistance don’t have to worry about their service being disconnected until March.

“Those people who have received energy share, utility assistance, they are on TANF or WICK or other state assistance programs, they don’t have to be worried about being disconnected until March,” he stated.

Overall, he says the big thing is to communicate with them, so they can help you get back on top of your bill.