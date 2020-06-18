Dominion Energy tower lit with rainbow colors in honor of Pride Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The downtown Richmond skyline is looking extra bright tonight.
In celebration of Pride Month, Dominion Energy’s city headquarters is illuminated in rainbow colors.
The tower will remain lit up in the color scheme that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community for the remainder of the month.
The Richmond business adds that “Dominion Energy has been named a top company for LGBTQ employees and received a 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the past two years.”
