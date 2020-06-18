Breaking News
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Prince George County

Dominion Energy tower lit with rainbow colors in honor of Pride Month

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dominion Energy honors PRIDE month

In honor of PRIDE Month and recognition of the recent Supreme Court ruling recognizing LGBTQ rights, Dominion Energy lit up its Downtown Richmond headquarters in rainbow colors this evening.

600 Canal Place will remain lit up in this color scheme for the remainder of the month. (Photo courtesy of Dominion Energy)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The downtown Richmond skyline is looking extra bright tonight.

In celebration of Pride Month, Dominion Energy’s city headquarters is illuminated in rainbow colors.

The tower will remain lit up in the color scheme that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community for the remainder of the month.

  • Dominion Energy honors PRIDE month
    In honor of PRIDE Month and recognition of the recent Supreme Court ruling recognizing LGBTQ rights, Dominion Energy lit up its Downtown Richmond headquarters in rainbow colors this evening. 600 Canal Place will remain lit up in this color scheme for the remainder of the month. (Photo courtesy of Dominion Energy)
  • In honor of PRIDE Month and recognition of the recent Supreme Court ruling recognizing LGBTQ rights, Dominion Energy lit up its Downtown Richmond headquarters in rainbow colors this evening. 600 Canal Place will remain lit up in this color scheme for the remainder of the month. (Photo courtesy of Dominion Energy)

The Richmond business adds that “Dominion Energy has been named a top company for LGBTQ employees and received a 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the past two years.”

RELATED: All Black Lives Matter march held in support of LGBTQ+ community

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events