RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This year’s Dominion Energy’s GardenFest of Lights display was voted the best holiday lights in the nation by USA Today.

On Friday, Dec. 8, USA Today announced Dominion Energy’s GardenFest of Lights ranked at No. 1 in its Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights contest. The contest began on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and ended at noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, and was open to votes by the public.

Dominion Energy’s GardenFest of Lights is taking place at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue, from Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. At the event, millions of lights twinkle in a display of bright colors during the holiday season.

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. (Photo: Tom Hennessy)

Stroll through Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden as it is illuminated with millions of lights. (Photo: Amelia Heymann)

In this year’s GardenFest of Lights, the theme is “Rhythms of Nature,” with light displays representing the four seasons, a tree canopy with recorded sounds of nature and an art installation of an illuminated tapestry which was painted by local artist Kyle Epps in three days.

The display also features a 20-foot Fraser Fir Christmas tree, model trains and holiday trees decorated by students from Henrico County Public Schools. Festive food and treats are also available for attendees to enjoy while admiring the glimmering array of lights.

According to a spokesperson for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, the win came after the garden received second place in the contest two consecutive years.

“It’s an honor to be consistently recognized with such well-respected gardens around the country,” President and CEO of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Brian Trader said.

Tickets are available to purchase online only.