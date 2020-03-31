Dominion Energy’s Riverrock fest canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Richmond’s favorite festivals — Riverrock — is canceled. The announcement was made Tuesday morning following Governor Northam’s stay-at-home order.

The 3-day festival was planned for the third weekend in May at Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar.

This is a very difficult decision for the event organizers and our dedicated community of athletes, musicians, adventurers, sponsors, and volunteers that support the festival and make Richmond such a vibrant and active place to live and visit.” Pete Woody, Sports Backers

Those who already registered to participate in the sporting events will have the option to donate their registration fee to projects and organizations that support Richmond’s riverfront.

Registered participants can also defer their entry to next year’s festival.

