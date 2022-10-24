RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new clean energy park that allows space for electric car charging and food trucks could be headed to downtown Richmond.

However, one non-profit said it’s not a good look for Richmond, a city that wants to become less car-dependent.

The non-profit, Partnership for Smarter Growth (PSG), said the project that could go across the street from Kanawha Plaza “encourages more cars choking our urban core.”

Dominion Energy originally wanted to build another office tower on the site, but the pandemic changed those plans.

PSG said the project is just a parking lot in a city seeking to become less car-dependent.

An architectural rendering of Dominion Energy’s “clean energy park.” (Photo: Dominion Energy)

Dominion said the park would help build a clean energy future with the themes of innovation and sustainability.

However, Dominion’s plans for the park may not make it very far. The company would likely need a complete rezoning of the spot, which is a long process.

