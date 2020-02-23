Dominion: lower fuel rate should save customers $6 a month

Richmond

by: The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — DominionEnergy says a reduction in fuel rates should save its Virginia customers an average of $6 a month later this year under a new proposal.

The state’s largest electricity supplier announced Friday that a proposed fuel rate adjustment would result in roughly a 5 percent reduction in the average residential bill. Industrial customers would see an even greater rate drop of about 10 percent because the fuel rate makes up a bigger part of a typical industrial bill.

The reduction would go into effect May 1 if approved by the State Corporation Commission.

Dominion says that improved efficiency at its natural gas plants and increased solar generation are fueling the rate drop.

