RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU) launched a new service by partnering with PromisePay. The financial assistance program is a part of DPU’s “Don’t Delay, Pay Today!” campaign.

PromisePay Payment Plans were designed to help customers avoid late fees and provide flexible payment options.

Through the Richmond Promise Pay website, residents can create a payment plan, set up automatic payments and receive text messages regarding upcoming bill reminders and other account notifications. According to DPU, customers with past-due bills are eligible.

To learn more about DPU’s new service, click BELOW: