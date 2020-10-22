‘Don’t leave firearms in your car’: RPD working to sweep stolen guns off the streets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department’s First Precinct is sweeping dangerous guns off the streets.

8News spoke with Officer Khalid Harris who says he is taking part in the effort.

“Just recently, in front of our precinct on 25th street, we were out just walking the area after a recent homicide happened to see if we could gather any information from the community. When walking, I noticed an AK style rifle leaning up against a car out there,” Harris said.

Harris went to check out surveillance video. His quick thinking is the reason the suspect is now behind bars.

“Video just showed that he like saw us coming around the corner and so he hurried up and laid it down real fast thinking we wouldn’t follow up,” Harris said.

“You feel good afterward. We like to think every illegal gun we seize is one less person getting hurt by a firearm,” Harris added.

Recently, an incident in Mosby Court involved a 16-year-old running from police and dropping a stolen firearm in a toilet.

“It’s really sad because you want the best. Nobody wants to see a kid go to jail or a kid get hurt or things of that nature,” Harris said. “So it’s kind of sad it’s like ‘hey man you have your whole life ahead of you. You don’t need to be involved in something like this.”

In another situation, officers seized four firearms and two stolen vehicles. According to Facebook, officers also made seven arrests which included two individuals suspected of being involved in recent shootings.

The message to gun owners is simple: lock it or lose it.

“Don’t leave firearms in your car. Take them in the house, leave them in a safe, don’t leave them out where people can get to them,” Harris said.

According to First Precinct’s Captain Rick Edwards, Sector 113 has the most violent crime in the city with four of the six Richmond Revedelopment Housing Authority communities: Mosby, Creighton, Fairfield, and Whitcomb Courts. But within the past month, as officers return from protests, the numbers are going down.

For instance, there was a reduction in homicides from two to 0. Non-fatal shootings went from eight to three for a 62% reduction. All violent crimes have dropped from 19 to 9 for a 53 percent reduction.

Harris said he is happy to be back patrolling the streets.

“The whole time we just wanted to come over here and do something that really mattered,” Harris said. “Help the people out in this community because they needed it the most.”

