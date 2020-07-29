‘Don’t Wait Vaccinate’: Richmond leaders launch vaccination campaign

In this screen grab from video issued by Britain’s Oxford University, a volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the U.K. to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University in England on April 25, 2020. About 100 research groups around the world are pursuing vaccines against the coronavirus, with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start. (University of Oxford via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond leaders will kick off National Immunizations Awareness Month, emphasizing the importance of vaccinating children, during the launch of the “Don’t Wait Vaccinate” campaign.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras and Richmond City Health District Nurse Manager & Director of Community Engagement Amy Popovich will make the announcement at Diversity Richmond this afternoon.

During the event, parents and caregivers will receive guidance on the new Virginia law for childhood immunizations and school vaccination requirements.

The event will happen at 1 p.m. Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutsy will be in attendance.