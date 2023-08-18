RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A celebration of African American folklife is happening at Abner Clay Park on Saturday, Aug. 19th.

The 32nd Down Home Family Reunion, presented by the Elegba Folklore Society, will feature world dancing, a heritage market with jewelry and clothing, live music, food and the Annie Tyler Children’s Place.

“It’s designed to bridge cultural bridges between West Africa into the Americas celebrating the diaspora and bringing the world home,” president of the Elegba Folklore Society, Janine Bell, told 8News. “We created it, and it’s been going strong for 3 plus decades.”

The celebration will take over Abner Clay Park in Jackson Ward, a location Bell says plays an important role.

“Abner Clay Park is named after a man who was very much instrumental in moving Jackson Ward forward as a neighborhood,” she explained. “We’re in the center of historic Jackson Ward. We want to lift that up. People come because they find things here that they can’t get anywhere else.”

Satellite parking will be available at Carver Elementary School and Maggie Walker Governor’s School. Bell says a shuttle will continuously bring guests back and forth to the free lots.

The festival will take place from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., admission is free.