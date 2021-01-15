Downtown City of Richmond offices will be closed to the public through Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond announced its downtown office buildings will be closed to the public on Jan. 19 and 20.

These offices were already going to be closed on Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but a city official said the Tuesday and Wednesday closures were added “out of an abundance of caution in light of recent events in our nation’s capital.”

Jan. 20 is the Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. The City of Richmond declared a new State of Emergency on Monday after the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington D.C. in the days leading up to Inauguration Day.

Earlier today, there was a bomb threat made to the Virginia Supreme Court building. However, Virginia Capitol Police said no explosive device was found after K-9 units conducted a sweep of the building.

A state official said Capitol Square has been closed until Jan. 21, in anticipation of possible unrest. Even so, security fencing is being put around the square along with other additional security precautions.

The city said while the offices in City Hall, 730 East Broad Street and Main Street Station will be closed, city services, including online services, will continue for residents.