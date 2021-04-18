Dozens come together in Church Hill to remember a life lost

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A sea of black and red balloons filled the sky in Church Hill Saturday evening as dozens of community members came together for a prayer vigil honoring the life of Albert Harvey Jr.

Harvey, who was 30-years-old was one of the several victims in the string of gun violence that occurred across the city since Easter Sunday. He was shot in killed in broad daylight on North 30th Street.

The victim’s father, Albert Harvey Sr said his son was an incredibly funny man and described his son’s loss as a tragedy. He believes his son was killed over money.

“I just got through talking to him a couple of days before,” he said. “But, to know he’s not going to be here anymore, somebody took his life from him, It’s just no understanding behind all of this.”

HAPPENING NOW: The community, friends and family are participating in a vigil along North 30th Street to honor Albert Harvey, Jr., also known as AJ, after he was shot and killed one week ago. I’ll have more on @8NEWS at 6 and 11. pic.twitter.com/LmNVVlIWli — Sabrina Shutters (@SabrinaShutters) April 18, 2021

Richmond police announced that they have only made one arrest in the string of more than six shootings since April 4.

Stay with 8News for updates.

