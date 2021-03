The Asian American Society of Central VA is holding candlelight vigil. (Photo by 8News’ Jacob Sexton)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Asian American Society of Central Virginia held a candlelight vigil Saturday night to mourn the deaths of the eight people killed in Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

The Asian American Society of Central VA is holding candlelight vigil tonight to mourn the victims of the Atlanta shootings at the Richmond Korean Presbyterian Church in Southside. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/nmdDRNKU9v — Jacob Sexton @ Being Essential (@_JacobSexton) March 21, 2021

The vigil was held at the Richmond Korean Presbyterian Church on Broad Rock Boulevard.

The organization said on their Facebook page, they provided candles to the people who participated to honor the dead, stop the hate and pray for peace.