RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to inclement snowy weather in Central Virginia, Richmond International Airport has said there are multiple flight disruptions.

So far this morning, RIC has posted 30 flight cancelations.

The airport recommends you check your flight’s status before heading to the airport.