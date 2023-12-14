RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A classic holiday story for the entire family is now playing at the Altria Theater.

You can catch performances of ‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’ now through Sunday, Dec. 17 at the downtown Richmond venue.

Thursday and Friday, there will be one performance a day at 7 p.m. Saturday will feature two performances at 3 and 7 p.m. followed by performances on Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

The heart-warming Broadway show tells the story of the scheming Grinch, and his plans to steal Christmas from the Whos. Through the iconic songs from the original classic, and some help from Cindy Lou Who, the Grinch learns the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets are available on the Broadway in Richmond website.