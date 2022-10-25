Monsters and beasts of legend take the stage in “Dragons and Mythical Beasts.” (Credit: Robert Day via Altria Theater.)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get ready to go on a magical journey and meet legends from across the globe in a new show arriving at the Altria Theater next year.

“Dragons and Mythical Beasts” brings the audience on an adventure as performers use giant puppets to bring beasts of myth and legend to life, from familiar unicorns and dragons to creatures you may not know as well, like the mysterious Indrik from Russia or Baku from Japan.

“Dragons and Mythical Beasts” will come to the Altria Theater on March 29, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online at altriatheater.com or etix.com, by phone at 800-514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street and open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The show is arriving in the U.S. after running on the West End in London, and was previously nominated for the 2022 Oliver Award for Best Family Entertainment.