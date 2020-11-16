Drive-up flu vaccination events in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Health District is holding two drive-up flu vaccination events.
Karen Carle, R.N., a public health nurse at RCHD, said it’s especially important to make sure you get your flu shot during the pandemic.
“There’s about 30,000-40,000 deaths every year from the flu and hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations,” Carle said. “We need hospital beds and other resources available to treat patients with COVID-19.”
The health district said the vaccine is 40 to 60 percent effective and lessens symptoms if the flu is contracted. Everyone age six months and older is recommended to get a flu shot.
Here are when and where the events are:
- 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 18, at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School on1000 Mosby St.
- 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 2, at Huguenot High School on 7945 Forest Hill Ave.
For more information about these events, click here.
