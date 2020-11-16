Drive-up flu vaccination events in Richmond

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Health District is holding two drive-up flu vaccination events.

Karen Carle, R.N., a public health nurse at RCHD, said it’s especially important to make sure you get your flu shot during the pandemic.

“There’s about 30,000-40,000 deaths every year from the flu and hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations,” Carle said. “We need hospital beds and other resources available to treat patients with COVID-19.”

The health district said the vaccine is 40 to 60 percent effective and lessens symptoms if the flu is contracted. Everyone age six months and older is recommended to get a flu shot.

Here are when and where the events are:

1-4 p.m. on Nov. 18, at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School on1000 Mosby St.

1-4 p.m. on Dec. 2, at Huguenot High School on 7945 Forest Hill Ave.

