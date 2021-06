Richmond firefighters were able to control a tractor-trailer fire this afternoon. (Photos: RFD Twitter)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department has been able to control a tractor-trailer fire this afternoon.

RFD tweeted that they responded to a fire at 1:33 p.m., at E. 16th and Maury streets. When firefighters arrived they found the cabinet of the tractor-trailer fully engulfed.

The driver was able to get out and quickly called the fire in, RFD said.

Maury Street will be closed for clean up. Stay with 8News for updates.

PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE