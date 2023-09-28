RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A woman was taken to the hospital after a driver led Richmond police on a chase and struck multiple cars Thursday, authorities said.

Richmond police said a detective in the Monroe Park area saw a hit-and-run and tried to stop the driver involved, but they drove off and led the detective on a chase that ended at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge across from Mosby Street.

During the pursuit, police said the driver hit a total of three cars. One of the cars had someone inside, a woman who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver who led the chase was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested, according to police.