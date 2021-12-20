Driver crashes car into Mosby Court apartment building, drives away; 5 without home the week of Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five people are out of their home after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building and drove away, leaving impactful damages and one person injured.

Richmond Fire Department said the incident happened Saturday, December 18 around 2:30 p.m. at 1318 Coalter Street in Mosby Court.

Once crews made it to the scene, they found major damage to the wall of a two-story apartment building. The damage was reportedly caused by a car, but the driver drove the car and left the scene of the incident.

Crews began evacuating the affected apartment and the unit above it. The Technical Rescue Team responded and assessed the scene but didn’t make any immediate changes due to the lack of immediate life-safety issues.

A building inspector did ultimately condemn the apartment on the first floor.

One resident was taken to a local hospital with back pains sustained from the incident.

The American Red Cross Virginia Region was requested to assist three adults and one child in the impacted apartment on the first floor and one adult from the apartment unit above.