RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after a young man crashed a stolen car into the side of a Richmond school.

The entrance to the Thompson Hall building at Union Presbyterian Seminary on Melrose and Chamberlayne Avenue is boarded up and blocked off. Structural damage with bricks piled up on the front porch can be seen from outside the grounds.

A public notice sign says “unsafe” and “no trespassing.”

Richmond Police responded to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a crash on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Katie Carboni is a student in her first year attending the school. Carboni told 8News she was in class at the time.

“Some people were really nervous and really kind of scared that we were locking in place,” she said.

Authorities are investigating after a young man crashed a stolen car into the side of a Richmond school. (Photo: Rachel Keller, 8News)

According to Carboni, students stayed in place and continued with classes. In her class, she said the students said a prayer.

“One of the students just got a call saying, ‘Hey, someone just crashed into the building.’ For right now, like, police are going to be on campus. If you could just stay in your building for right now and just remain there,” Carboni said.

According to Henrico Police, they had just conducted a traffic stop two minutes prior at 11:45 a.m. The car had been stolen. The driver then crashed into poles and the school’s building.

“It was kind of nerve-racking,” Carboni said. “I just didn’t know who or, you know, what could have precipitated this.”

Henrico Police said the young man got out of the car and ran away. Richmond Police officers were able to help clear the scene. However, the suspect was not caught.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported.

The Henrico Police Department is investigating and is looking for the suspect.

Police are always seeking leads and information from community members who may have information. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by calling Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.