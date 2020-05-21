Driver critically injured in collision with GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash investigation is underway in Richmond after police say a sedan jumped a median and crashed into a GRTC bus with passengers on board. Police say one driver is suffering from critical injuries.
According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of E. Broad Street following a two-vehicle crash just before 9 p.m.
“Once on scene police were advised a red four-door sedan exited from Interstate-95 south onto Broad Street,” police said in a statement. “The sedan jumped the median and collided with a GRTC bus which was traveling eastbound on Broad. Three adults on the bus reported non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.”
Broad Street eastbound will be shut down at N. 11th Street until the vehicles are cleared, police added.
