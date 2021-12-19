Driver exits vehicle after crash, struck by two other vehicles on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond. The person was involved in a crash before stepping out of their vehicle and being hit by two other vehicles.

According to Virginia State Police, a driver was headed south in a Nissan Sentra on I-95 when they struck a jersey wall on the left side of the road. The Nissan came to a stop in the left lane.

The driver tried to exit the crashed vehicle and was hit by a Dodge Journey that was traveling south.

The person was then knocked into the left and center travel lanes and was hit again, this time by someone driving south in a Hyundai Tucson.

The Nissan driver died at the scene.

This fatal crash and two others occurred on I-95 near Downtown Richmond. State Police said the two crashes happened ahead of the deadly crash.