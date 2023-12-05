RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a controversial video circulated on social media of Richmond Police officers arresting a driver during a traffic stop, the driver is set to make his next court appearance this month.

According to court documents, Bruce Edward Black, Jr. was the driver who was arrested in the video that was taken on Saint James Street in Richmond’s Northside on Nov. 4.

Black will appear at a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15 and faces the charges of possession of drugs and assault on a law enforcement officer.

In the video, at least six officers can be seen approaching Black during a traffic stop. The encounter then escalates, and officers are seen pulling Black out of the car before one officer punches the driver in the face. Black is then tackled to the ground, tased and detained.

After watching the video and hearing witness accounts, 8News brought several questions to Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards concerning the video, who explained that there was more to the situation than the cellphone video showed.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said that officers had probable cause to search the vehicle and the driver.

“For about five minutes, our officers tried to negotiate with the driver, asking him to shut the car off,” Edwards said.

Edwards also said that Black hit an officer before exiting the vehicle.