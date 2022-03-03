RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The driver in a fatal single vehicle crash in Richmond Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, a car heading East on Walmsley Boulevard veered off the road, hit a fire hydrant and caught fire after coming to a stop.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard, where they found a 41-year-old man, later identified as Justin Jenkins of North Chesterfield. He was pronounced dead at the scene.