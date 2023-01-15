RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Richmond’s Northside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the crash took place on the 1300 block of Brookland Parkway in the early afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 15.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, no other people were in the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone who may have witnessed it or has related information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.