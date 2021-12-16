Driver of SUV disregards red light, crashes into school bus on Broad Street in Richmond

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man driving an SUV ran through a red light and crashed into a Richmond City school bus this morning.

Around 8:12 a.m., RPD officers responded to the intersection of Harrison Street and Broad Street for the report of a crash.

On scene, officers located an adult male driver of an SUV who ran through a red light and collided with the bus.

Richmond Police say the driver was cited for disregarding a red light and transported to the local hospital with minor injuries.

No children on the bus were injured, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events