Driver of SUV disregards red light, crashes into school bus on Broad Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man driving an SUV ran through a red light and crashed into a Richmond City school bus this morning.

Around 8:12 a.m., RPD officers responded to the intersection of Harrison Street and Broad Street for the report of a crash.

On scene, officers located an adult male driver of an SUV who ran through a red light and collided with the bus.

Richmond Police say the driver was cited for disregarding a red light and transported to the local hospital with minor injuries.

No children on the bus were injured, according to police.