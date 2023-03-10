RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a driver who left the scene of a hit and run in downtown Richmond last week.

According to Richmond Police, at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, a man was driving his motorcycle eastbound on West Cary Street when he approached the intersection of South Robinson Street. At the same time, the driver of a dark-colored SUV ignored a red light and drove the intersection going northbound on South Robinson Street.

The motorcycle collided with the SUV at the intersection, and the driver of the SUV left the scene before police could arrive.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported by police.

Police also reported that the driver’s side of the SUV was damaged in the crash.

Richmond Police have released photos of the SUV and the driver that were captured on the motorcycle’s video camera.

Credit: Richmond Police Department Credit: Richmond Police Department

Anyone with information about this collision or anyone who can identify the driver who left the scene is asked to call Hit and Run Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369.