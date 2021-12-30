Driver shoots self, crashes SUV on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond

A woman and child have been taken to VCU medical center after a driver shot themself and crashed an SUV on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond. (Photo: Forrest Shelor)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman and child are at VCU medical center after the driver of the car they were riding in shot themself and crashed on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Virginia State Police said they responded to a call for a single-vehicle crash in Richmond at 11:14 a.m. on Thursday. A Ford SUV was going north on Interstate 95 when it took Exit 76 onto Chamberlayne Avenue. The vehicle then went through the intersection at the top of the exit ramp, ran off the road and hit a fence.

Police say the driver had “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound” and died at the scene. They did not say if the gunshot was accidental or on purpose.

The passengers, a woman and a 1-year-old child, were taken to VCU Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of injuries they received during the crash.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they will release more information as it becomes available.

