Driver slams SVU into Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver crashed their SUV into a home in the city’s southside overnight.

The home on the corner of Bainbridge Road and West 29th Street was severely damaged.

Neighbors told 8News this isn’t the first time a crash like this has happened.

The home had just finished being repaired from a different car that crashed into the home, neighbors said.

8News has reached out to Richmond Police to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt. We have yet to hear back.

