RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Richmond’s most popular race weekends will soon be upon us, and with it, the closure of roads surrounding a large portion of the downtown area.

This weekend, runners of all speeds and gaits will flock to the city for the 2023 Richmond Marathon. Races will take place across the day Saturday, Nov. 11.

To prepare the way, vehicles parked along the race course will be towed beginning Friday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., with some street closures starting as early as 10 a.m. Friday.

Keep reading to find a complete list of times and dates of road closures and no parking zones.

2023 Richmond Marathon road closures and no parking zones (Photo: Richmond Police)

2023 Richmond Marathon Street Closure Locations

Friday, Nov. 10

5th Street between East Grace and Byrd Street (5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday)

Tredegar Street between South 7th Street and Brown’s Island / 2nd Street Connector (10 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday)

South 5th Street between Bragg and Tredegar Street (5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday)

South 5th Street between Byrd and Bragg Street (5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday)

5th Street between East Grace and Byrd Street (5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way/2nd Street Connector (4 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Broad Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and N. 10th Street (4 to 10 a.m.)

Hermitage Road (Northbound) between N. Laburnum and Pope Ave (4 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

N. Mulberry St. between W. Broad and Grace Street (4 to 11 a.m.)

N. 3rd Street between E. Broad and Main Street (4 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

N. 6th Street between E. Broad and Grace Street (4 a.m. to noon)

Cowardin Avenue (One/Southbound Lane) between Semmes Avenue and Lee Bridge (4 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Longview Drive between Scottview and Wallowa Drive (4 a.m. to noon)

Huguenot Road between Huguenot Bridge and Cherokee Road (4 to 11 a.m.)

Windsorview Drive between Wallowa Road and Forest Hill Avenue (4 a.m. to noon)

Riverside Drive between Belvidere & West 21st Street (4 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Riverside Drive between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Drive (4 a.m. to noon)

West 21st Street between Riverside Drive & Semmes Avenue (4 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

River/Cary Street Road between Maple/Libbie Avenue and Three Chopt Road (4 to 10 a.m.)

Lee Bridge (two southbound lanes) between Belvidere and Cowardin Avenue (4 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Brook Road (southbound) between Fauquier Avenue and North Lombardy Street (4 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Lorraine Avenue between Crestwood & Brook Road (4 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Fauquier Avenue (north/southbound sides) between Crestwood Road and Brook Road (4 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Westmoreland Street between Monument Avenue and Grove Avenue (4 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Forest Hill Avenue (Westbound Side) between Windsorview Drive and Semmes Avenue (4 a.m. to noon)

Pope Avenue between Hermitage Road and Crestwood Road (4 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Scottview Drive between Hathaway Road and Longview Drive (4 a.m. to noon)

Belvidere (one southbound lane) between Lee Bridge and W. Leigh Street (4 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Wallowa Road between Longview Drive and Windsorview Drive (4 a.m. to noon)

Grove Ave (westbound side) Westmoreland Avenue and Maple Street (4 to 10 a.m.)

Monument Avenue (westbound side) between N. Mulberry Avenue and Chantilly Street (4 to 10 a.m.)

Semmes Avenue (westbound side) between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill Avenue/Roanoke Street (4 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Bellevue Avenue between Hermitage Road and Bryan Park (4 to 11 a.m.)

N. Lombardy Street between Brook Road and W. Grace Street (4 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

E. Franklin Street between N. 2nd and N. 6th Street (4 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Grace Street between N. Allen Avenue and N. 4th Street (4 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

W. Grace Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and N. Allen Avenue (4 to 9 a.m.)

W. Main Street between Belvidere and Arthur Ashe Boulevard (4 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard (northbound side) between W. Cary Street and Hermitage Road (4 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard (southbound side) between W. Broad Street and Monument Avenue (4 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Crestwood Road between Westbrook Avenue and Fauquier Avenue (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Maple Avenue between Grove Avenue and River Road/Cary Street Road (4 a.m. to noon)

2023 Richmond Marathon No Parking Locations

Friday, Nov. 10 — 10 a.m.

S. 5 th Street between Bragg and Tredegar Street

Street between Bragg and Tredegar Street Tredegar Street between S.7th Street and Brown’s Island/2nd Street Connector

Friday, Nov. 10 — 4 p.m.

5th Street between E. Grace and Bragg Street

Friday, Nov. 10 — 9 p.m.