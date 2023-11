RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect daily lane closures in Richmond’s Northside due to road paving, according to the Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW).

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, DPW will implement daily alternating lane closures on North Avenue between Brookland Park Boulevard and West Lancaster Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow for road paving.

The lane closures will be in place until Friday, Dec. 9.