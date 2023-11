RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents and visitors can expect lane closures on an intersection in Richmond’s Southside next week.

The Department of Public Works said the lane closures will take place at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Cherokee Road from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The right turn lanes on Cherokee Road will be temporarily closed to allow for the preparation of new traffic signal equipment and pedestrian upgrades.