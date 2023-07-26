RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Division of Capitol Police is urging drivers to remove valuables from their vehicles and to keep vehicles locked after officers arrested a man who had allegedly stolen items from cars at Capitol Square.

“Unfortunately, there’s typically an increase in property crimes in the summer months, and that’s especially true with car break-ins,” said Col. John T. McKee, the Capitol Police chief. “Securing your valuables and your vehicles can go a long way in preventing a crime before it ever gets started.”

Richmond officials said thefts had increased 21 percent in the first six months of 2023 compared to that of the same timespan in 2022. In many cases, vehicles were left unlocked, so no forced entry was required.

28-year-old Preston A. Cantrell was inside a sedan in a state parking lot along Governor Street in the Capitol District Wednesday, July 19, when a Capitol Police officer approached him, ordered him out of the vehicle and placed him in custody.

After a search, it was found that Cantrell had allegedly stolen several retail gift cards, two car keys and a small amount of cash, said police. Cantrell, who admitted gaining access to several vehicles by simply pulling on their doors, was charged with one count of petit larceny and one count of entering a vehicle with the intent to commit a crime, which are both misdemeanors.