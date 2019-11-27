Drivers won’t be allowed to park too close to some corners in Church Hill soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is making some adjustments following an 8News investigation into parking concerns in Church Hill.

Richmond’s Department Of Public Works says they will be marking some corners in the neighborhood for safety purposes.

All four corners at Leigh and 31st Streets will be signed for corner clearance, meaning you won’t be able to park too close to the intersection. On Clay and 31st Streets all corners will be marked for clearance as well.

Church Hill residents reached out concerned that parking was starting to get tight in the area with all the new development and leading to some illegal and dangerous parking habits, particularly drivers parking too close to the intersection or stop sign.

Concerned residents say in some spots it’s hard to see around the corners when cars are parked right up to the intersection. 8News also caught on camera drivers blocking handicap ramps and hydrants. DPW says those corners will be signed for clearance within the next 60 days.

