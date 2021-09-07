Drones temporarily banned around and over the Robert E. Lee monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drones will not be allowed anywhere around and over the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond during its removal this week.
Virginia Capitol Police said in a tweet that drones are temporarily banned due to an order from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Prior to this order, you could fly a drone around the statue but not over it.
The ban covers a 2-nautical-mile radius around the statue. The ban took effect at midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and is expected to last until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
The Robert E. Lee monument will be removed on Wednesday. Preparations for its removal will start tonight at 6 p.m. when crews install protective fencing along Monument Avenue and Allen Street.
