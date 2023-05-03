RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police identified the woman who died after being pulled from the James River Tuesday afternoon.

Leah Patterson, 26, of Richmond, was with a group of people rafting on the river by Hollywood Rapids. Her raft overturned at around 3 p.m., according to Richmond Police.

People in the community told 8News Wednesday that Patterson was an experienced guide and a part of the local river community.

Richmond Police officers and the Richmond Fire Department Water Rescue Team arrived shortly after and performed CPR on Patterson, who was then taken to the hospital.

Police said Patterson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

8News spoke with William Harden who witnessed first responders try to rescue the rafters.

“At first I thought it was just an exercise, but after that they kept coming in with the ambulance and more police vehicles were coming in and the fire units were there,” he said. “So, I knew it was more than an exercise when I saw that happen.”

Harden noticed the river level was high, and that the scene was busy that day.

The river level at that time was around 7.8 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Harden, who usually photographs Richmond Fire’s exercises on the James River, said he captured crews on the water Tuesday afternoon.

“The first picture I took was of the boat that was overturned, and then I took other pictures of them rescuing the people,” he said.

Harden said the incident is tragic and expressed his condolences to Patterson’s loved ones.