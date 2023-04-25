RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer has announced its return for 2023 — the third year running — and it looks to be the biggest year yet!

Hot Tomato Summer is a weeklong celebration serving mayo and tomato dishes in partnership with local restaurants. This year, the event will run from Monday, July 24, to Sunday, July 30.

Last year, the event expanded from Richmond-only to include Greenville, S.C. — the hometown of Duke’s Mayonnaise — and this year, two more cities have been added as part of the festivities. Residents of Charlotte, N.C., and Charleston, S.C., will now both have the opportunity to participate.

Originally conceived during the pandemic, Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer aimed to support local restaurants as they struggled to bounce back. Due to its success, the event grew even bigger in 2022 featuring the participation of over 70 restaurants.

Restaurants who wish to participate — by featuring at least one tomato-and-mayo-inspired menu item all week long — can register on the Duke’s Mayonnaise website. Restaurant registration will close on Monday, June 5.